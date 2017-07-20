Nina Dobrev Loves Sharks: 'The Vampire Diaries' Star Talks About Recent Animal Encounter

Nina Dobrev has always been vocal about her love for animals. During a recent diving trip, she revealed that she has a great appreciation for sharks.

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Featured in the image is Nina Dobrev, who starred as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in "The Vampire Diaries."

Dobrev, who is best known for her starring role in "The Vampire Diaries," recently gushed about her Hawaii and Bahamas trips to shoot scenes for an upcoming documentary series titled "Our Planet: 360." Dobrev had the chance to swim with sharks for that project and a new PSA opposing the trade of shark fins.

Speaking with WWD, the Canadian star said part of her goals in her new projects is to let viewers see sharks in a different light.

"I wanted to share it with the world because I feel that sharks have a bad rap. You only hear about when there is an accident. They're constantly in the water and there are no accidents," she shared.

Last month, Dobrev was spotted in Honolulu with oceanographer and conservationist Ocean Ramsey. She appeared to be having fun while hitting the beach in her colorful bikinis. The TV star and the rest of the "Our Planet: 360" team also had the chance to interact with sea turtles during the trip.

Given her active lifestyle, Dobrev is clearly never one to shy away from an extreme fitness adventure. She has now joined Ronda Rousey and Gigi Hadid as an ambassador for a major sports brand, Reebok.

A new ad for the company features the 28-year-old actress as she shows off her athletic build in celebration of Reebok's partnership with another fitness brand, Les Mills.

Dobrev took to Instagram this Tuesday, July 18 to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot.

"Out of breath & the sweat is real BUT, happy to announce I'm joining the @reebokwomen & @LesMillsTribe family! #Reebok #LesMills@Reebok," she wrote in the caption.