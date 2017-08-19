Nina Dobrev News: Actress Explains Why She Left 'The Vampire Diaries'

Nina Dobrev, who is known for playing Elena in "The Vampire Diaries," revealed why she left the supernatural drama series ahead of its conclusion. Meanwhile, the actress was set on fire for a scene in one of her upcoming films.

Facebook/TheVampireDiaries Nina Dobrev revealed why she left "The Vampire Diaries."

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Dobrev revealed that her decision to leave "The Vampire Diaries" after its sixth season was for her career. She added that her fear of leaving the show pushed her even more to act on her decision.

"I needed to feel that fear of 'Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again?' That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn't happen," the actress explained.

Since Dobrev left The CW series, she has only had a few appearances in other projects, which include "xXx: Return of Xander Cage," which premiered in January. The actress explained that this is due to being "picky."

"The things I want to do aren't necessarily the things that are expected of me. I don't want to play a teenager anymore. I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories, and that has meant being really picky," she explained.

Meanwhile, Dobrev revealed how she was literally set on fire for a scene for "Flatliners," which is a remake of Joel Schumacher's 1990 film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Dobrev explained the tedious process of how they safely set her on fire for her scene.

The actress revealed that her wardrobe was made fireproof with the use of a chemical that was inflammable. Then, they applied jelly cream all over her skin for protection. After that, they put gas on her arm and lit her up with a blowtorch.

"Right before they call 'Action' ... they light my arm on fire, I have to act like I'm on fire — which I am — and react to the scariness of it, which wasn't too hard," Dobrev teased.

The actress also said that when the fire started to spread they immediately stopped filming and quickly turned it out with a fire extinguisher, so Dobrev felt safe about doing the risky scene.

"Flatliners" is scheduled to premiere on Friday, Sept. 29.