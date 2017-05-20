Nina Dobrev News: Nina Dobrev and Maisie Williams Spotted at Albany Airport Filming for 'Departures'

"The Vampire Diaries" alum Nina Dobrev has recently been spotted with "Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams. The pair were filming for the upcoming teenage drama "Departures."

REUTERS Actress Nina Dobrev stars in upcoming drama "Departures" along with Maisie Williams

Dobrev and Williams were spotted filming at the Albany International Airport in Albany, New York this week. The pair are expected to film in the said location for a few more days. They were doing scenes for Peter Hutchings' upcoming film, "Departures."

The production team is reportedly working with the airport staff to ensure that travelers will not be bothered or hindered by what they are doing.

"Departures" is about a teenager named Skye — who has a terminal illness — looking forward to tick some items off her bucket list. She meets a hypochondriac airport baggage handler, Calvin, who will help her do so.

According to the director, choosing the right airport was very important as the setting plays an important role in the film. "The airport is a big centerpiece of the movie and we really wanted to make sure to get it right," Peter Hutchings states.

More importantly, Deb Goedeke of Film Albany reveals that filming at Albany International Airport has its advantages.

"You do not want to shoot in New York City, no offense New York City, you want to come here to Albany because we can make it happen, and the ease, we can make it easy to film here," Goedeke shares.

Apart from it being less chaotic, Goedeke states that the presence of a bunch of cast and crew will help the local economy. Local businesses and various kinds of establishments will be able to benefit from this movie, as the cast and crew do need to eat, sleep, and work.

The film features talents such as Nina Dobrev as Izzy, Asa Butterfield as Calvin, Maisie Williams as Skye, Sonya Walger as Claire, Tyler Hoechlin as Frank, Ken Jeong as Officer Al, and Peyton List as Ashley.

"Departures" is slated to premiere sometime in 2018.