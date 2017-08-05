Nina Dobrev News: 'Vampire Diaries' Actress Will Not Appear in 'The Originals' Finale Season

Nina Dobrev, star of The CW's "The Vampire Diaries," will not be reprising her role as Elena Gilbert for the final installment of the show's spin-off, "The Originals."

Facebook/CWTheOriginals Caroline will comfort Klaus on the next season of "The Originals."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actress laid those rumors to rest. Saying, "No I will not be on The Originals, no."

When asked if she will ever reprise a role for the hit supernatural series, she said that it might be impossible as of the moment since she has signed onto new projects.

In addition, Dobrev said that she is no longer as young as she once. She thinks that she can no longer pull off a vampire role as she is getting older.

Although Dobrev will not guest star in "The Originals," Candice King will. She will be reunited with the original vampire Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan). Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) is dead, but life goes on for Caroline Forbes-Salvatore. The set photos of the actress reveal Caroline wearing the engagement ring that Stefan gave her nearly 10 years before.

For the uninitiated, "The Vampire Diaries" spin-off "The Originals" is indeed coming to a close. The fifth season will be its last.

Prior to the appearance of "The Originals" cast and creators panel at Comic-Con International, executive producer Julie Plec released a statement announcing the show's end. She said that having control over the ending of the show is "both a gift and a burden." But they are ultimately lucky to be given the chance to decide for its ending, as not all are able to do so.

In her message, Plec wrote, "I want each actor to play their last scene as their character, and to put their character to bed with grace and care. For each craftsman to take a final walk on the sets they built, the lights they've hung. To choose the final song or score the final scene."

More updates on "The Originals" season 5 should follow.