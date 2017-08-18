Nina Dobrev Reveals Her Motivation for Leaving 'The Vampire Diaries'

Facebook/thevampirediaries Nina Dobrev appeared in the finale of "The Vampire Diaries."

Nina Dobrev is finally opening about her premature departure from the recently concluded "The Vampire Diaries."

If there is one defining role that had shot Nina Dobrev into stardom, it would definitely be the character of Elena in the popular series "The Vampire Diaries." But after six seasons, Dobrev abruptly left the show in season 7 when her original contract had ended. With her departure, fans claimed that it was because of her breakup with fellow "Vampire Diaries" star Ian Somerhalder, but that certainly is not the case as she remained on the show for two seasons after her romance with the actor had ended. Now, Nina Dobrev is coming clean and telling everyone the real reason why she decided to leave the show that propelled her to stardom.

In an interview with harper by Harper's Bazaar, Dobrev admitted that the real reason for her departure was actually because of her fear of leaving the show. "That [leaving the show] was the plan from the get-go. If anything, the fact that [leaving] terrified me drove me even more," she says. "'Oh, my God, what if I never get a job again? That just made me want to work five times as hard to make sure that didn't happen."

But even while she did not appear in the succeeding seasons after her departure, she did make one final appearance during the final episode of the entire series. With that being said, the actress did not really take on many roles after leaving the series, and in fact, she only appeared in two films since 2015. Dobrev explains that the reason for this is that she has now become picky with the roles she plays.

According to the 27-year-old, the roles she wants to play are not exactly what people would expect from her and that she does not want to play teenagers anymore.

"I want to play adult roles and be challenged and work with great filmmakers and tell incredible stories, and that has meant being really picky."