Nina Dobrev Speaks About First Bridesmaid Experience

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich recently tied the knot at Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho. Hough's best friend Nina Dobrev was delighted to share her first experience as a bridesmaid.

Days after Hough and Laich's outdoor lake wedding, one bridesmaid still cannot stop raving about the ceremony.

In an interview with People Style, "The Vampire Diaries" alum revealed a few details about the ceremony as well as her first experience walking down the aisle as a bridesmaid.

"Julianne and Brooks popped my cherry — in a way. It is only downhill from here," she joked.

Dobrev seemed to be pleased to have witnessed the making of the wedding. She told the publication that she knew about the two gowns that Hough was going to wear on her wedding day prior to ceremony.

"I was at all of her fittings at Marchesa and saw her every step of the way when they were designing it. I got to be a big part of that as spectator," she admitted.

Dobrev and the rest of the "Dancing with the Stars" judge's bridal entourage wore a pastel pink Marchesa dress.

The 28-year-old star praised the wedding planner Troy Williams of Simply Troy Lifestyle + Events, who made sure the weekend affair was to perfection. The "breathtaking" event looked like it was "straight out of a magazine," Dobrev admitted.

The actress attended the event with her new beau Glen Powell. After numerous rumors and photo booth stills of the pair surfaced, People was able to confirm that the stars are dating.

Rumor has it they have been dating since January, when they spent the New Year together along with their friends in Texas. Powell was also spotted at the premiere of "XXX: Return of Xander Cage" in Los Angeles. In addition, he was at Dobrev's La La Land-themed birthday bash and they reportedly recreated the film's signature pose.