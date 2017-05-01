Nintendo 2DS XL: Console Lands in July for $150

Nintendo has just announced that the sixth member of their Nintendo 3DS family — the 2DS XL — will hit the shelves in July for $149.99.

YouTube/NintendoScreenshot from the announcement trailer for Nintendo 2DS XL.

Earlier in the recent week, Nintendo surprised gamers with the announcement of the Nintendo 2DS XL through a video on YouTube. The newest console from Nintendo arrives in the U.S. on July 28.

Players will need to wait for a couple of months before getting their hands on the Nintendo 2DS XL. However, the company has already provided several teasers on what are the features to expect from the upcoming gaming platform.

As the name suggests, one of the main features of the Nintendo 2DS XL is its even larger screens. According to Nintendo, the upcoming console actually has a display that is 82 percent bigger than the other products launched under the 2DS system.

As players can see from the official trailer, the 2DS XL sports the familiar clamshell design. Nintendo promised that the upcoming console will be built with "ergonomic design" that will make it more comfortable to handle especially when owners are playing on-the-go.

Nintendo also announced that all games released for the Nintendo 3DS and DS consoles will be supported by the upcoming console in 2D. In fact, one of the promises mentioned in the product's official teaser video is the "deep library of games playable in 2D."

Some of the most exciting games that can be played on Nintendo 2DS XL are the hit "Pokémon Sun and Moon," "Hyrule Warriors Legends," "YO-KAI WATCH 2" titles, "Monster Hunter Generations," "Fire Emblem" games, "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time," "Final Fantasy Explorers," several "Super Mario" spinoff titles such as the "Super Mario Maker," "Mario Sports Superstars," and many more.

However, it is important to note that some Nintendo games are not going to be compatible with the 2DS XL just like the titles that require the Game Boy Advance cartridge slot.

The 2DS XL will also feature several added controls such as the Circle Pad that allows players to navigate 360 degrees, the C-stick for more subtle movements, and two more sets of back buttons. Added to that, the 2DS XL sports a touchscreen display below the main display that supports the use of a stylus.