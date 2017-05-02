Nintendo 2DS XL Release Date, Specs, Price News: More Affordable Handheld Gaming Console Without 3D Feature Coming in July

Nintendo will be introducing a new handheld gaming console this summer, the 2DS XL, which comes with the same capabilities as the 3DS XL but without one specific feature — 3D functionality. What consumers get in return, however, is a much lower price tag of $149.99.

"This new addition to Nintendo's portable hardware line demonstrates our commitment to the hand-held market. New Nintendo 2DS XL sports a beautiful clamshell design and offers a great balance between price and performance," said Reggie Fils-Aime, president and chief operating officer of Nintendo of America.

In an interview with Time, Fils-Aime explained that the 2DS XL serves as a middle ground between the entry-level 2DS ($79.99), which is designed for small children who are just getting into gaming, and the high-end 3DS XL system ($199.99). The 2DS XL is also a good option for those who do not really care for the 3DS XL's autostereoscopic 3D display.

Compared to the 3DS XL, Nintendo's new handheld comes with a slimmer, lighter form factor but retains the same large screen. Despite a more streamlined design, it still has the same processor and near-field communication (NFC) support for amiibo figures. Nintendo has also given the 2DS XL system's C Stick enhanced controls, including intuitive camera control.

Likewise, the 2DS XL will have the same access to the Nintendo Network for multiplayer and online gaming; SpotPass and SteetPass for exchanging data; and the Nintendo eShop for purchasing and downloading games.

Additionally, the Nintendo 2DS XL will be compatible with the large catalog of games already available for the 3DS XL as well as for the 3DS and DS. This list also includes upcoming games "Hey! PIKMIN" and "Miitopia," which are launching on the same day as the 2DS XL.

Nintendo also announced that the 2DS XL will have parental controls so that adults can keep track and manage the content that their children can access.

The Nintendo 2DS XL will be available in a black and turquoise color scheme. It will go on sale on July 28, but customers who want to guarantee a unit for themselves can already pre-order the handheld gaming system on Best Buy.