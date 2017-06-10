Nintendo 3DS News Update: Atlus Announces Release of Three Role-Playing Games in North America and Europe

Video game developer Atlus recently announced the release of three role-playing games on the Nintendo 3DS gaming platform in North America and Europe.

Twitter/@AtlasUSAPromotional photo for "Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth" on Nintendo 3DS.

In a series of social media posts on Twitter earlier this week, Atlus U.S.A. revealed that they are going to release more role-playing game titles for the 3DS system, namely "Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth," "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology," and "Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux."

Shortly after that, developers followed these up with another announcement that the said games will also be launching for the European region.

According to Gematsu, the European release of "Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth" will take place in winter this year, which is a tad later than the North American schedule which is slated for fall.

However, in general, "Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth" is set to launch earlier than the other mentioned games. In this game, the player's main goal is to reach the Yggdrasil Tree located in the same name labyrinth. By doing so, a "greatest wish" will be granted.

Meanwhile, "Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux" will not arrive until next year. The game is advertised to come with "new story content." The title is set in Antarctica where demonic creatures have started to spread and might possibly overrun the entire planet Earth if not contained. Players will assume the character of one of the forces commissioned by the United Nations to save the world.

Also launching in early 2018 is "Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology." The game follows the events in "Radiant Historia" that was released for the Nintendo DS in 2011. Similar to the first title, players will go on an adventure in the fictional world of Vainqueur with the goal of gaining the power to travel through time by activating the White Chronicle.

"Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology" works as an expansion game ported to Nintendo 3DS so players can expect the original game mechanics with additional stories and gameplay contents.

All games can now be pre-ordered online and each costs $39.99.