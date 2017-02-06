Nintendo 3DS Successor Release Date News: Nintendo President Considering Next-Gen Handheld Console

There has been a lot of buzz regarding the touted successor of the Nintendo 3DS as recent reports suggested that the next-generation portable game console was possibly on the way based on what company president Tatsumi Kimishima had said during a recent financial results briefing. However, follow-up reports have revealed that plans for the upcoming device are actually not yet set in stone.

The rumor mill went into overdrive this weekend following a report from Japanese publication Kyoto Shimbun. The article seemingly suggested that Kimishima was considering plans for the Nintendo 3DS' successor. This was quickly picked up by various media outlets as well as Dr. Serkan Toto, a reliable insider when it comes to video game news originating from Japan.

However, as Nintendo published the official transcript of the recently held meeting, it became apparent that Kimishima's words were more nuanced than originally reported and the main essence of what he was saying might have been lost in translation.

According to Nintendo Everything, Kimishima first talked about the distinction between the Nintendo 3DS and the company's upcoming hybrid console, the Switch. The company president explained that the two devices were different in terms of form factor, weight, price and the type of games they offered. He also said that the Nintendo 3DS could be appealing to most parents as it is suitable for a child's first gaming system.

With all these factors considered, Kimishima claimed that there are a different market and demand for the Nintendo 3DS and the Switch. As such, they will keep considering the older gaming handheld moving forward.

Shinya Takahasi, general manager for Nintendo's entertainment planning and development division, also reportedly added, "We are always thinking about it," rather than outright confirming that a successor is on the way.

While the launch of a next-generation Nintendo 3DS is extremely exciting, it doesn't seem like it will be arriving anytime soon. After all, the company is currently preoccupied with the forthcoming release of the Nintendo Switch, arriving on March 3.