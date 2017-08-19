Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition Pre-Orders Now Available in Some Retailers

Nintendo Promotional image showing the box packaging for the upcoming Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition.

A few weeks after its official announcement, retailers are now accepting pre-orders for the Samus Edition release of the Nintendo 3DS XL.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that they were going to release a special edition of the Nintendo 3DS XL handheld device that was exclusively designed and inspired by Samus Aran, a popular character from the "Metroid" franchise.

Samus Edition New Nintendo #3DS XL hardware arrives 9/15 at select retailers, just in time for #Metroid: Samus Returns! pic.twitter.com/3OTcwMvAAL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 8, 2017

Samus was introduced in the first "Metroid" game back in 1986 and has been the franchise's icon since then. She is a professional bounty hunter who used to be a soldier for the Galactic Federation. Fans know her for her famous gold exoskeleton where her powers and weapons are attached.

The handheld device included in the Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition has a red top with a printed image of Samus on it. Meanwhile, the bottom part bears the same color as that of the classic Samus exoskeleton.

The Samus-themed Nintendo 3DS XL handheld device is now available for pre-order at several retailers in the United States. Gamestop and Best Buy have already opened their pre-order pages for the exclusive handheld, which will cost $199.99.

Amazon has already put up a placeholder page for the product, however, pre-ordering is still unavailable as of this writing. The same goes for Walmart, who has yet to set up any page for the Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition.

The Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition package includes the handheld device, a stylus, a 4 GB microSDHC Memory Card, six augmented reality cards, and a user guide and manual.

Meanwhile, Best Buy also offers add-on products such as a Samus amiibo action figure for $12.99 and a physical copy of the upcoming game "Metroid: Samus Returns."

Players in the United Kingdom can also pre-order the Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition through the online Nintendo Store for 179.99 pounds with the same box contents as mentioned above.

The Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition will be shipped on Sept. 15 — the same release date for "Metroid: Samus Returns."