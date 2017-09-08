Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition Pre-Order Now Available

Nintendo Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition now available for pre-order

Following the feverish frenzy that is Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) pre-orders around the time that Gamescom was held, the company decided to unveil a New Nintendo 3DS XL console themed around the classic SNES design.

It seems that Nintendo was unwilling to learn from its mistakes when it experienced the same pre-order madness that had plagued the NES Classic. Despite repeated promises that more hardware will be made available this time around, the estimates were once again below the actual demand with pre-orders being snatched up almost instantly.

In some retailers, pre-orders went up as early as 3 a.m yet were sold out almost instantly highlighting the anticipation gamers had for the console. With this much competition just to get a pre-order, many just wanted to secure their units before doing anything else.

As a result, many fans probably missed the announcement of the Nintendo 3DS XL SNES Edition given that most of them were too busy securing their classic consoles. This was certainly a good thing, however, as the handheld consoles are limited edition and will inevitably sell out.

The console isn't exactly cheap though as buying one will set back gamers £179.99. It is in pounds they can only be pre-ordered from Amazon UK. It appears that Nintendo has no plans on releasing it in North America and will only ship within Europe. As of this moment, the console is available for pre-order and will probably do so until stocks run out.

While the 3DS is certainly getting a lot less love than its "bigger and badder" cousin the Nintendo Switch, it's still a very popular handheld. For the Nintendophile, having a new limited edition 3DS XL to go with their SNES is certainly a dream come true.

Knowing how fast Nintendo items sell, especially SNES-themed devices, it's expected that the console will be sold out before its release on Oct. 13.