Nintendo Amiibo Release Date News: All the Figurines Introduced at E3 2017

Nintendo announced a lot of exciting new titles at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) this week and for every game, the Japanese gaming giant also introduced new amiibo figurines that will enhance the players' overall experience.

NintendoNintendo introduced a new amiibo of Mario in his wedding outfit at E3 2017.

"Breath of the Wild," the latest installment in "The Legend of Zelda" franchise, has been a massive hit since its release last March. At E3 2017, Nintendo reinvigorated the hype for the action-adventure video game by introducing two upcoming downloadable contents (DLCs), The Master Trials and The Champions' Ballad.

The former will arrive on Friday, June 30, while the latter will be released this holiday season alongside four new amiibo figurines: Daruk, Urbosa, Mipha and Revali. While Nintendo did not release specific details for the functions of these champions, they feature prominently in the DLC trailer which hints at large roles for these characters.

#amiibo for Daruk, Mipha, Revali, and Urbosa are coming soon! pic.twitter.com/Wpaunogxzd — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2017

As for the highly anticipated "Super Mario Odyssey," Nintendo introduced amiibo figurines of Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser in their wedding outfits. They will be released alongside the upcoming 3D platform game on Oct. 27.

Three new #amiibo figures—Mario, Princess Peach and Bowser in their wedding outfits—will be released at the launch of #SuperMarioOdyssey. pic.twitter.com/0XwVicwVf5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2017

Though most of the attention seems to be on the Nintendo Switch right now, the Japanese gaming giant also made sure to pay attention to the Nintendo 3DS at E3 2017. "Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions" will be compatible with two new amiibo figurines, Koopa Troopa and Goomba. They will join the previously introduced Boo and will be playable when the game arrives on Oct. 6.

Two new #amiibo join the Super Mario Collection are on the way: Goomba and Koopa Troopa! #NintendoE3 pic.twitter.com/3wbiIQOFeB — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) June 14, 2017

Chrom and Tiki amiibo figurines were also introduced for "Fire Emblem Warriors," a hack-and-slash action game arriving in the fall.

#FireEmblemWarriors will support both these upcoming Chrom and Tiki #amiibo! pic.twitter.com/A9HXUsETbw — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2017

Finally, "Metroid: Samus Returns" will come with the Samus Aran and Metroid amiibo figurines which will be released as a set on Sept. 15

New #amiibo approaching! Samus Aran and the Metroid amiibo will be compatible with #Metroid: Samus Returns. pic.twitter.com/ArtSqdqMqq — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2017

Nintendo has not released details for the functions of these new amiibo figurines, but more information is expected to arrive closer to the launch of their respective games.