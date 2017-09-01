Nintendo Announces List of Indie Game Titles Coming to Switch

Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promotional image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

After making a strong comeback at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo seems to be riding the momentum by strengthening their relationship with game developers. Recent reports have revealed that the Japanese gaming giant has showcased all the titles that will come to the Nintendo Switch through their Nindies Summer Showcase presentation.

"We love the creativity, passion and amazing response that our independent developer community has already shown for Nintendo Switch," said Nintendo's senior manager for publisher and developer relations, Damon Baker, as reported by Screen Rant. "It's great to see so many different developers creating new, unique experiences that take advantage of the hardware's features. This is a win for fans, who will have access to an even wider selection of great indie content to take wherever they go."

According to further reports, there was a total of 25 indie game titles that were revealed to be coming to their flagship console. The titles include "Super Meat Boy Forever," "No More Heroes," "Battle Chef Brigade," "Poly Bridge," and "Kentucky Route Zero," among others.

The Nindies Summer Showcase was held last Aug. 31 at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. Although some of the games will be available this year, most of the titles that were revealed are set to land for the Nintendo Switch on 2018.

Last year, the gaming giant faced a serious threat that could have shut down the entire company because of bankruptcy. Although most of their success now could be traced back to the unexpected success of the Nintendo Switch, it seems the company is also moving forward armed with what they have learned last year: it pays to have both mainstream developers and independent developers on board when it comes to bringing titles in for their console.

The Nintendo Switch is now available on the market and fans are encouraged to grab one for themselves.