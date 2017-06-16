Nintendo at E3 2017 News, Announcement: 'Metroid Prime 4' Comes to Nintendo Switch

After several years, Nintendo is reviving one of its classic franchises by bringing "Metroid Prime 4" to the Nintendo Switch.

YouTube/NintendoA still from the "Metroid Prime 4" first trailer.

At Nintendo's main stage during the Electronic Entertainment Expo this week, one of the highlights (and a major surprise) was the presentation of the "Metroid Prime 4" video teaser. The 43-second trailer did not reveal much about the gameplay details, except that it is "in development for Nintendo Switch."

The Metroid series is one of the early video games franchises released and developed by Nintendo. Its first title was launched in 1986 on the Nintendo Entertainment System. About five years after, it was followed by "Metroid II: Return of Samus" which was playable on the GameBoy in 1991 and as a Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console game in 2011..

Meanwhile, the first "Metroid Prime" title was released in 2002. "Metroid Prime 2: Echoes" and "Metroid Prime 3: Corruption" followed in 2004 and 2007, respectively. So the announcement of "Metroid Prime 4" comes in a decade after its predecessor was released.

However, Nintendo did not confirm whether the game will be released this year. The company did not disclose their timeframe for the said game as well. While there is no clue about "Metroid Prime 4's" launch schedule, reports suggest it will most likely happen between 2018 and 2019.

In the meantime, Nintendo also announced the "Metroid: Samus Returns" which serves as a reboot release for "Metroid II: Return of Samus" and will also be available on the 3DS system.

As for the "Metroid Prime 4," reports have it that Nintendo will release game modes available in 2D and 3D to cater to all the demands of the franchise's fans. It is also expected that the narrative to be featured on "Metroid Prime 4" is linked to that of its two predecessors' stories, thus, players are expecting to see Samus continue his adventure.

Meanwhile, it looks like Nintendo has enlisted a new group of developers to helm "Metroid Prime 4" and not the Retro Studios team responsible for previously released Metroid games. According to Kotaku, a fact sheet reveals that the franchise producer Kensuke Tanabe is guiding a "talented new development team" for the upcoming game.