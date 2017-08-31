Nintendo Confirms Telltale's 'Batman,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Coming to Switch

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Capcom's future support of the Nintendo Switch will depend on the success of 'Monster Hunter XX.'

Nintendo Switch owners are in for a treat in the near future. Recently, Nintendo confirmed via Twitter that Telltale's "Batman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" games will be available in the console soon. While details about the upcoming releases are mostly unknown, fans can take comfort in the fact that the Telltale series of the two popular titles will arrive on Switch in the foreseeable future.

Talks about "Batman: The Telltale Series" and "Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series" coming to Nintendo Switch have been around for quite some time, but neither Nintendo nor Telltate was there to confirm the rumor. Several days ago, this finally changed with Nintendo of America making an official confirmation. On Aug. 24, the game developer tweeted: "Get ready to defend the galaxy or become the Dark Knight when more @telltategames adventures arrive on #NintendoSwitch!"

Although the two games have yet to arrive on Switch, both of them have been available on various platforms, including the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows as well as for iOS and Android devices. That is why fans of "Batman" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" have long been itching for either Nintendo or Telltale to officially announce if the games would ever be available on Nintendo Switch as well. The upcoming release of the two titles only goes to show that the gaming giant and Telltale's partnership will continue on after their previous ventures together.

However, when Nintendo of America made the announcement on Twitter, it did not mention the price of the games nor the dates when they will arrive on the console.

Meanwhile, following the confirmation, several online retail sites have already started to include the games in their listings as well.

Earlier this month, Telltale released the first episode of "Batman: The Enemy Within," while the third episode of "Guardians of the Galaxy" was made available several days ago. The Nintendo Switch versions of both series are expected to arrive before the end of this year.