Nintendo E3 2017: New Games for Switch and 3DS, Plus Pokémon Direct

With the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) fast approaching, Nintendo has graciously hinted what fans will be getting next week. While the usual assortment of upcoming games is to be expected, a Pokémon Direct is also in the lineup rumored to reveal details regarding "Pokémon Stars."

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man stands in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017.

According to Polygon, among the upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch to be showcased in this year's E3 will be "Super Mario Odyssey". Mario will be heading to New Donk City as well as other ridiculously-named locations with the help of some magical hats.

Few details are available about the game at the moment but it will be the first sandbox-style Mario game to be released in years. Expect more footage of the game to be released during their hour-long presentation.

Other Switch games included in their E3 2017 lineup are "Splatoon 2," "Arms," "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" and "Fire Emblem Warriors." There will also be a bunch of indie games featured in the event in an effort to put independent developers in the spotlight.

The Nintendo 3DS will also get some love with three titles included in this year's E3. "Miitopia" and "Hey! Pikmin" are slated to be released this year as well as an unknown title specifically for the new 2DS XL system.

However, most of the hype involves the Pokémon Direct which was recently announced by the company. According to Forbes, there are no details regarding the presentation except that it will be about "Pokémon" news and will be eight minutes long.

However, many fans believe the presentation will be about "Pokémon Stars," the third title to the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" duo. There has been a torrent of hints regarding the game and Los Angeles will be the best place for a big reveal.

Nintendo still has one more week to announce it ahead of E3 2017. However, that is highly unlikely given how much effort they have put into teasing fans.