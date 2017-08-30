Nintendo Launches New 'Pokémon' and 'Fire Emblem' Bundles

Nintendo has put out a special promo bundle for "Fire Emblem Warriors" ahead of its launch for the Switch. Apart from this, the company has also announced a Veteran Trainer's dual pack that will combine "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon" into one convenient kit.

The entertainment company took to social media just this Tuesday, Aug. 29, to announce the deals for "Fire Emblem" and "Pokémon." For the former, Nintendo is bundling in a special set of "Fire Emblem Warriors" collectibles with each purchase of their special promo.

The "Fire Emblem Warriors" special kit will come with three CDs containing the soundtrack from the game, as well as a two-sided poster. Character art cards, a small booklet, and of course, the copy of "Fire Emblem Warriors" for the Nintendo Switch, rounds up the contents of this bundle, which will retail for $80.

#FireEmblemWarriors Special Edition includes 3 CDs, a dual-sided poster & 25 character art cards! Available Oct. 20th for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/C0Z8OKr70w — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

This special offer throws in a bunch of special edition collectibles for just $20 more than the regular retail price of the RPG title, as Engadget notes. "Fire Emblem Warriors" will be out in North America by Oct. 20 for Nintendo's hybrid console.

On the other hand, "Pokémon" fans can now snag both versions of the "Pokémon Ultra" installment from the franchise in one bundle for the Nintendo 3DS and 2DS.

Priced at $80, the Veteran Trainer's Dual Pack costs about the same as the two versions bought separately, but this kit comes with a set of collectible goodies as well. The dual pack comes with 16 art cards featuring Pokémon from the two games, as well as a digital code for 200 Pokéballs, ensuring that players will no longer have to spend in-game funds for one. The bundle comes with both "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," like the Steelbook dual pack edition.

The #PokemonUltraSunMoon Veteran Trainer’s Dual Pack will be available Nov. 17th. It includes both games, 16 art cards, and more! pic.twitter.com/1VaoutVfoP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 28, 2017

With this new offer, it now becomes a choice for buyers if they want the fancy case of the Steelbook Dual Pack or the free Pokéballs of the Veteran Trainer's bundle.