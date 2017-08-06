Nintendo Makes a Slight Change to 'Super Mario Odyssey' Nintendo Switch Box Art

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image for "Super Mario Odyssey."

A slight tweak appears to have been made on the cover art for the Nintendo Switch version of "Super Mario Odyssey."

First spotted by a Twitter user, the bottom left image on the artwork was switched from sombrero Mario to a snorkelling Mario. There is no word as to what constituted the change, but some retailers are using the new version already.

Nintendo slightly changed the Super Mario Odyssey boxart, removing Sombrero Mario for Snorkeling Mario pic.twitter.com/8v9hgNi9JM — Nibel (@Nibellion) August 2, 2017

Listings of the "Super Mario Odyssey" for Nintendo Switch on Amazon and GameStop have the new version of the cover art while Best Buy and Walmart are still using the original.

The official Nintendo website has also displayed the box art with snorkelling Mario. It was not the first to update their listing though since a few days ago after the change, the sombrero Mario art was still seen there while the abovementioned retailers already had the newer cover art.

The reasoning behind the "Super Mario Odyssey" cover art tweak remains unclear though. It could be, however, a change that Nintendo felt doing since they were going to update the art anyway with the game's E or "everybody" rating now confirmed.

The older cover art still had RP or "rating pending" in it. Nintendo many have simply used the opportunity to tweak the design since they were going to correct the rating regardless.

As to the reason the sombrero Mario image was switched, this remains to be seen looks like it is something that Nintendo will go on without explaining.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is coming to the Nintendo Switch on Oct. 27 and promises a "cap-tivating, globe-trotting adventure." The official description reads: