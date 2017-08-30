Nintendo Miiverse to Shut Down in November

(Photo: Nintendo) Miiverse will officially sign off this November.

Nintendo is officially putting an end to Miiverse, a community forum that launched in 2012 where Wii U and Nintendo 3DS players around the world can communicate and share screenshots and artwork.

Here is what Nintendo had to say:

We thank you very much for your amazing support. It has been a great privilege for me to serve as your Miiverse guide, and to see people who enjoy similar gaming experiences connect with empathy.

Miiverse will officially meet its demise on Nov. 8. By that time, users will no longer be able to create and view posts and message with friends. Nintendo will provide a "limited time" for players to download all the posts users made.

Tom Phillips of Eurogamer talked to BBC about the impact of Miiverse in Nintendo gaming and how sometimes the material being posted were not as family-oriented as they should be.

It was a chaotic but moderately successful experiment in creating a social network. The highlight was some of the incredible art — it was certainly the best of what Miiverse had to offer — but it was always a headache for Nintendo to police. Some of the moderation was entrusted to an algorithm, you could draw a penis shape and it would be deleted. It's such a family-focused brand, it was very un-Nintendo in a way to let people have free range to scribble things and have them appear in the games themselves.

Miiverse will also be wiped out from the titles that support it. This means that in "Mario Kart 8," there will be no more tournaments, at least in the Wii U.

The closure of the service also impacts "Splatoon," which used Miiverse to display drawings and illustrations by players posted on there. "Splatoon 2" imitates this functionality though.

"Super Smash Bros" for Wii U and 3DS also made use of the posts on Miiverse as backgrounds during fights. The community forum also allowed users to share replay videos. Gone will all that be in November. Losing Miiverse also meant that "Xenoblade Chronicles X" will be letting go of its BLADE report feature.

Many are, of course, heartbroken about the news. Majority, if not all comments on the post by Nintendo see the players upset about the Miiverse shutdown.