Nintendo Mini SNES Classic Edition Will Be Released in Late September

Nintendo recently announced that they will be releasing the mini Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition in late September.

NintendoPromotional image for the upcoming mini SNES Classic Edition console.

On its website, Nintendo promised to bring back "the golden age of 16-bit gaming" with the release of the mini SNES Classic Edition console on Friday, Sept. 29.

The mini SNES Classic Edition box will contain the main console and two classic controllers — just like how they used to look in the '90s — for $79.99. Added to that, Nintendo confirmed that the upcoming mini SNES Classic release would support the Classic Controller and Classic Controller Pro.

Luckily, future owners of the mini SNES Classic can combine old and modern technology as the throwback console will support TV output through modern screens with the help of an HDMI cable port.

There will be at least 21 16-bit game titles to be released alongside the mini SNES Classic. These include "Super Mario World," "Super Mario Kart" and more "Super Mario" releases, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past," "Super Metroid," "Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting," "Donkey Kong Country," "Final Fantasy III," "Super Punch-Out," "Contra III: The Alien Wars," "Super Castlevania IV," "F-ZERO," "Mega Man X," some "Star Fox" games and more.

Nintendo has yet to announce the list of participating retailers.

In November 2016, Nintendo announced that they would be bringing back the NES as another Classic Edition release but only for a limited time. As expected, stocks were immediately sold out shortly after sales started.

However, the marketability of NES Classic Edition consoles was not enough to convince Nintendo in making it a long-term production. The company told IGN: "NES Classic Edition wasn't intended to be an ongoing, long-term product. However, due to high demand, we did add extra shipments to our original plans."

Nintendo also plans to sell the mini SNES Classic Edition console for a limited time until the end of 2017, and the possibility of shipments beyond the said duration is still uncertain.