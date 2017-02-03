Nintendo Mobile Games Release News, Update: Nintendo Confirms 2-3 Titles This Year; 'Fire Emblem Heroes' to Come Out Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Nintendo revealed during its recent business meeting plans to release two to three games this year. In 2015, the company informed the public that they are releasing five games by March 2017, but so far, only two were released to date.

"Super Mario Run" and "Pokémon GO" were the only ones released by Nintendo as of January 2017. "Fire Emblem Heroes" is yet to enter the mobile gaming world. According to Reuters, the announcement about the new games came a day following the company's slow performance in the market with their two mobile games.

Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima stated that 70 game developers are currently working on 100 titles for the Nintendo Switch, which is set to be released in March. The company previously stated that over 50 game developers were creating 80 titles for the upcoming console.

Kimishima's statement focused on the low performance of their games in the market, but he also shared the company's renewed outlook to commit to delve further in the world of mobile gaming.

During an interview with iDigitalTimes last year, senior director of corporate communications, Charlie Scibetta, expressed his excitement about their endeavor.

"We're excited about mobile as a platform. We took our time getting onto it because we wanted to make sure the right games were brought forward," he said.

"One of the things Nintendo prides itself in and felt very passionate about was making sure the game is brought to life with the right control scheme, that's one of the reasons why we always had a dedicated hardware on the console and handheld front because developers like Mr. Miyamoto will think of a game creation and think 'what's the best way to bring that to life?" he added.

He further divulged their plan to pick several franchises such as "Animal Crossing" and "Fire Emblem," though the latter is yet to be launched.

This indicates that Nintendo has more in store despite "Super Mario Run" and "Pokémon GO's" disappointing performance. Furthermore, the coming of Nintendo Switch promises a boost of profit.