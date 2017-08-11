Nintendo Offers All Kirby Games With 25 Percent Discount to Celebrate Icon's Birthday

Nintendo Promotional image for "Kirby's Adventure Wii."

Aug. 10 marked Kirby's 25th birthday and Nintendo went big in celebrating it. Players can now purchase all Kirby-titled Nintendo games with 25 percent off its regular price until next week.

Players who own 3DS family consoles and Wii U can participate in the promo. All they need is a Nintendo account and visit the games on Nintendo eShop via their consoles.

Meanwhile, a Kirby-titled game for Switch is still under development.

Kirby first appeared in the "Kirby's Dream Land" game released in 1992. He then became one of the most popular Nintendo characters and has been known as the round and pink gaming icon. His bubbly attitude is also something that made him very popular..

Through the years, the Kirby franchise became the game that Nintendo would continue to develop even for their most advanced consoles in the market.

Players with Nintendo 3DS can purchase discounted Kirby games namely "Kirby's Dream Land" and its sequel game where the character goes off to solve the mystery of the missing rainbow bridges that connect all of Dream Land.

Other discounted Kirby games for the Nintendo 3DS family include "Kirby: Planet Robobot," "Kirby Triple Deluxe," and "3D Classics Kirby's Adventure."

"Kirby's Adventure" is the only game from the franchise developed for the Nintendo Entertainment System and it is also on sale for Kirby's birthday. The said game is playable on Wii U.

The third "Kirby Dream Land" installment is also discounted for a limited time on Wii U. In this game, players will have to deal with an evil-possessed King Dedede. The side-scrolling game "Kirby's Adventure Wii" is also on sale.

Wii U players can also purchase discounted copies of "Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards," "Kirby Super Star," "Kirby & The Amazing Mirror," and "Kirby: Mouse Attack."

Discounted sales are available until Thursday, Aug. 17, at 11:59 p.m. in U.K. time (6:59 p.m. EDT).