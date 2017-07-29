Nintendo Sells 4.7 Million Switch Consoles; 10 Million Units Projected to Be Sold for First Year

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

Nintendo had great news for their investors last Wednesday, July 26, as the company revealed that sales of their Switch console have reached 4.7 million.

In a quarterly earnings report dated July 26 that Nintendo provided to their stakeholders, the company showed off glowing figures for the sale of this year's flagship console, the Nintendo Switch.

The hybrid console has sold 4.7 million units, and it is expected to exceed 10 million by the time the Nintendo Switch has been out for one year, by March 2018, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal via Fortune.

Games strongly associated with the console has been flying off the shelves as well, as the earnings statement notes. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," which launched with the Nintendo Switch, has sold 3.9 million copies worldwide, as noted by Polygon.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," which released on the heels of the Nintendo Switch reveal, also reported brisk sales at 3.5 million units globally. "Arms," a new IP unveiled on June 16, just made it within the quarter's report and notched 1.18 million units in sales.

Last quarter's report announced that 2.74 million Nintendo Switches have been sold, which means that from April to the end of June, 2 million units have been moved. If the trend continues, the console will be well on its way to hitting and exceeding the 10 million sales mark by March next year.

The sales figures of the console have so far exceeded even Nintendo's optimistic estimates, with the company previously stating that they could hope to sell 2 million Switch consoles in March. The result has been a boost to the company's net sales for the third quarter, translating to operating profit that's been at its highest in four years.

In its April report, the company has forecasted that 2018 will be the most profitable year for Nintendo since 2011. As the Nintendo Switch continues to move millions of units per quarter, their prediction looks to be right on the money.