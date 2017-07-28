Nintendo SNES Classic Edition News: Walmart Cancels Pre-Orders

Nintendo official website Seen in photo is the upcoming Mini SNES Classic Edition console.

Given Nintendo's performance during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), many fans are expecting to receive great things this year from the tech giant who spectacularly recovered from the brink of bankruptcy. One of the many things that the gaming community has been anticipating is the Super Nintendo Classic Edition, also known as SNES Classic Edition. However, reports indicate that Walmart has confirmed that it is going to be recalling pre-orders that were made since July 21.

"Unfortunately, due to a technical glitch, the Super Nintendo Classic Edition was mistakenly made available last Friday evening ahead of the official release date," said Deserie Dulaney, senior director for customer care at Walmart. "We, regrettably, will have to cancel this item on your order. We know that this is incredibly disappointing to you, and we're truly sorry for this mistake."

Furthermore, reports also indicate that customers who paid via credit card, PayPal, or gift card will receive a full refund. The disappointment from the anticipating fans is palpable as many were given confirmation of an Oct. 6 arrival time. Although Walmart is definitely facing the heat, Nintendo was not saved from the backlash. The company has had trouble properly communicating all the details about the SNES Classic Edition, and this time, both the retailer and the fans are paying for the consequences.

Nintendo's SNES Classic Edition is set to be released on Sept. 29. In the meantime, all customers in North America who pre-ordered will receive a cancellation notification, while preorders overseas, such as Amazon UK, will remain open. For fans in the U.S., they are urged to be patient as Walmart rectifies the situation and Nintendo is able to give a coherent statement as to when pre-orders will actually begin. Fans are hoping to receive word soon.