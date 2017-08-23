Nintendo SNES Classic Mini Review: The Gaming Giant Got It Right

Nintendo official website Promotional image for the upcoming Mini SNES Classic Edition console

After making a spectacular comeback at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), Nintendo has worked hard to ride the momentum by introducing more titles for its flagship console, the Nintendo Switch. And now, the gaming giant seems to be intent on introducing a throwback in its upcoming console known as the SNES Classic Mini. Early reviews on the upcoming console have a few things to say about it, and it might be noteworthy for fans who are looking to buy it.

According to a review by Tech Radar, Nintendo looks to have made the perfect SNES Classic Mini. They pointed out that one of the best features of the console is the fact that the gaming giant removed the most annoying feature: the frustratingly short cables of the controllers. It has been increased to 56 inches, which will allow gamers to enjoy their titles in a comfortable position away from the console.

Another pro is the fact that the box includes two controllers, and there is a great selection of the classics. The one con that could be identified for everyone would be how players will still have to press the rest button on the console to switch games.

Meanwhile, Ars Technica has pointed out that the SNES Classic Mini is definitely everything that Nintendo advertised it to be. The interface is noteworthy as well as the new rewind feature, which allows gamers to go back and view a previous save spot.

There might actually be more orders of the console compared to the Mini NES and the one con that they see could be the way Nintendo might cut off production sooner rather than later to make way for the N64. Hopefully, before they do, hardcore fans will have it in their hands.

The Nintendo SNES Classic Mini is set to be released on Sept. 29 for $80.