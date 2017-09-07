Nintendo Switch Games Update: EA Hints at More FIFA Titles; 'Final Fantasy 15' to Be Added?

(Photo: Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch, as featured in the hybrid console's official Facebook page.

"FIFA 18" might not be the last "FIFA" title for Nintendo Switch.

"FIFA 18" is slated to launch on Switch, PC and consoles on Sept. 29. However, due to EA's short-lived support for FIFA games on Nintendo consoles in the past, there are speculations that "FIFA 18" will be the first and last football game for the hybrid console.

Electronic Arts (EA) supervising producer Andrei Lazarescu recently set the record straight and told GameSpot that the series might return to Switch following "FIFA 18's" release. "I think we are going to see more FIFA on Switch in the future," he said when asked if more "FIFA" games will be released for Switch.

Meanwhile, another popular franchise might be on its way to Switch: "Final Fantasy 15." Since the Nintendo console's release, many fans have been wondering whether the latest "Final Fantasy" game will be in it.

"Final Fantasy 15" developer Square Enix recently offered good news for anticipating gamers when it was suggested that a Nintendo Switch port could be developed soon. During this year's Gamescom, "Final Fantasy 15" director Hajime Tabata seemed to have hinted at an upcoming Switch release.

When asked about the future of the "Final Fantasy" series, he responded (via Express), "We can't give you any complete solid details at the moment. There's another certain console out there that you may be thinking of, it sounds a little bit like your name Twitch."

Tabata's response corresponds with the statement he made to DualShockers last week, in which he confirmed that the team had been testing the game on Switch. He mentioned that they tried testing the Luminous Engine (which powers the game on consoles) on the platform. Unfortunately, they learned that they can't "bring out the most of the engine" on Switch. Although they temporarily stopped the tests, he clarified that they still have not given up on a Switch port for "Final Fantasy 15."