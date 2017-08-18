Nintendo Switch Joy-Con News: Engineer Designs Controller Adapter for One-Handed Players

An engineer has designed an adapter that allows players to use the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con with just one hand. The adapter has garnered praise from gamers after it was showcased by the AbleGamers charity.

Facebook/Nintendo Switch This Nintendo Switch adapter allows players to use only one hand when playing.

Speaking to Polygon, mechatronics engineer Julio Vazquez said he designed the adapter to make playing the Switch with one hand a comfortable experience. While the response to his creation was validating, Vasquez stated that it would be really great if Nintendo takes notice.

The 3D-printable blueprints for the adapter are available for free and can be downloaded from Vasquez's Thingiverse page. Vasquez said that the inspiration for him to make the device were the early criticisms the Nintendo Switch received for being unfriendly to players with handicaps.

There are two versions of the adapter, the first of which is simply a shell that joins the two Joy-Con controllers. The second is more bizarre-looking as it slots the Joy-Cons together at a right angle.

When asked why he made two versions of the adapter, Vasquez said, "When this design was published, some users started sending me e-mails, explaining me their particular cases and providing me with valuable suggestions and feedback. This allowed me to develop other prototypes, which eventually helped me design this adapter."

After the AbleGamers charity highlighted the adapters Vasquez designed on its Twitter page, the engineer received feedback from gamers who expressed their interest in his creations.

Vasquez believes that more people will now buy the Switch or give the hybrid console a second chance thanks to his device. Hopefully, Nintendo notices the help he is giving to them and gamers and present him with the recognition he deserves.

The greatest thing about the adapters is that it is not just for those with disabilities. Because the adapter is able to free one hand, people can also multitask while they are playing games.