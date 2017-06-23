Nintendo Switch Latest News: Consoles to be Restocked Soon; Game Company Promises to Ramp Up Production of Units

Nintendo fans still looking to buy the Nintendo Switch can look forward to July, as the company issued a stock update saying that new units are on their way starting next month. Nintendo apologizes for the shortfall and promises to make amends by significantly ramping up production of Nintendo Switch units.

Sales for the extremely successful Nintendo Switch continue to empty out the stocks of retailers worldwide, almost as soon as they get on the shelves. The situation has resulted in retail sites crashing under the huge demand and resellers taking advantage of the shortage, according to Nintendo Wire.

The shortfall has become such that the company felt compelled to issue an apologetic statement, which it did on Thursday, June 22. Along with their apology, the company also made a promise to increase production of the Nintendo Switch over the next months, which are expected to bring restocks to retailers starting July.

"The Nintendo Switch console which we released on March 3, 2017 has continued to be in short supply in the entire domestic market since its launch. We apologize sincerely apologize to our customers and dealers for their inconvenience," the company said in their statement, as translated by Comic Book.

"Currently, we continue to ship every week, and we are working to produce more than one product for customers," Nintendo continued, promising to increase production volumes for the "Splatoon 2" bundle of the console, which has been very much in demand, at the same time.

Online retailer giant Amazon could have the Grey version of the console in stock by July 10, according to the Daily Express. The red and blue version, meanwhile, will have new stocks coming in starting July 26.

Pre-orders are now available on the official Nintendo website as well, even if stock for the Nintendo Switch is currently marked as sold out. More stocks for the Nintendo store are expected to come in by mid-July.