Nintendo Switch Accessories News: Third-Party Company Announces Accessories at CES 2017

With still a couple of months to go before the release of the Nintendo Switch, third-party gaming accessories maker Snakebyte has announced a number of items that were built to be paired with the upcoming hybrid portable console.

NintendoNintendo Switch promotional photo

The announcement was made during the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 this week at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Snakebyte introduced a set of items dubbed as the Nintendo Switch Starter Kit. The kit includes a carrying bag where the Nintendo Switch portable console can be kept for gamers who are on-the-go. Along with the carrying pouch are stereo earbuds, a cleaning cloth for the console's monitor, a screen protector, and more.

Another item Snakebyte made exclusively for the Nintendo Switch is a headset that sports 40-millimeter drivers. From the company's press release, it promised that the headset will provide "crisp, clear gaming audio."

At the same time, Snakebyte has also announced some accessories for the Nintendo NES Classic console. Since the gaming unit is normally powered with USB, Snakebyte came up with a power adapter for the console. With this, players will only need a standard power outlet to use the NES Classic. A number of gamers were likewise complaining about the length of NES Classic's gamepad cable, and for them, Snakebyte will also release an extender cable that adds 9.8-feet in length.

From the same press release, Snakebyte USA CEO Nick Repenning said: "Nintendo has a tradition of honouring the past while forging a bold future, and with the release of the NES Classic Edition as well as the forthcoming Switch, we believe that gamers everywhere will respond positively to the new hardware Nintendo are introducing."

It can be recalled that previous reports speculated on possible accessories for the Nintendo Switch. A leaked patent suggests that a virtual reality headset might be produced for the portable console.

Nintendo has yet to announce their created accessories for the Switch console in an event to be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 p.m. EST. This will take place in Tokyo and will be live streamed through Nintendo's website.