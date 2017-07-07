Nintendo Switch News: Company Teases New Games Coming to Console

(Photo: Nintendo) The Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch game catalog is about to get bigger with the company teasing the release of exciting new titles for the console.

During a recent investor presentation, managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi teased that there are still Switch games that they haven't announced yet.

He added that the company is hard at work in creating titles that will fully take advantage of the benefits and the unique qualities of the Nintendo Switch.

"We are working on a variety of projects now where we are asking ourselves how we can follow up on 1-2-Switch in terms of using Nintendo Switch to play differently, and what would be fun to play," Takahashi said via GameSpot. "We are looking forward to announcing some of these projects soon," he went on to say.

Indeed, Nintendo is focusing on giving Switch fans the gaming experience that they won't get in other consoles. "1-2-Switch" being the basis of that heralds big things to come.

"1-2-Switch" is a party game released as a launch title for the Nintendo Switch. For those who do not know, the game introduces a new play style in which gamers will be literally face to face and won't be looking at the screen. The official description for the game reads:

Bring the action and fun into the real world as you face off in wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, a copycat dance-off, and more. Each game takes advantage of the Joy-Con controller features of the Nintendo Switch system in different ways. While the action unfolds off- screen, the audience watches the players themselves instead of the screen. That makes it as hilarious to watch as it is to play — an instant party amplifier!

With regard to titles that Nintendo has already announced for the Switch, gamers can expect "Metroid Prime 4" and another Pokémon game that is yet to be fully detailed by the company.