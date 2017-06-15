Nintendo Switch News: Company Wants Biggest Third-Party Games on Its Hybrid Console

Nintendo Switch players are rejoicing as the Japanese gaming giant is pulling out the big guns. The company announced that it wants all the biggest third-party games and franchises ported to its hybrid console.

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promotional image for the Nintendo Switch.

According to Nintendo of America's president and chief operating officer Reggie Fils-Aime, the company wants every high-quality game to be played on the Switch. Fils-Aime made the announcement during an interview with IGN, making it clear that they want "every single one."

The game company is currently maintaining a stable flow of first-party releases for the Switch. In addition to that, however, Nintendo also wants to supplement their releases with high-quality games from third-party developers as well as franchises.

Fils-Aime says that they want to have consistency with their game releases to ensure that fans are always engaged, continue to push hardware and propel Nintendo forward. Looking back to the history of the Wii U, he said that this was something the company was unable to do effectively for the previous console.

Since March of this year, the Nintendo Switch has already sold over 2.74 million units with nearly half of its sales coming from North and South America. The company is trying to leverage those sales numbers by making the platform more developer-friendly.

Developer tools are also being given priority by Nintendo. According to Fils-Aime, they currently have a full suite of development tools for the teams. He added that they are also working on specialized game engines to make it even more easier for developers.

Fans are already seeing this unfold with the anticipated release of "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" for the Switch as well as cross-platform support for "Minecraft." Fils-Aime said there will be more first-party and third-party games to come not just for the Nintendo Switch but for all of the company's consoles.