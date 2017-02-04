Nintendo Switch News: Devkit Menu Unintentionally Leaked in Accidentally Uploaded TV Commercial

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The Nintendo Switch was recently subjected to another leak recently. This time, the portable console's software development kit was unintentionally shown to the world after an accidentally uploaded promotional video went public.

Facebook/NintendoThe Nintendo Switch will be released on March 3.

A software development kit is more commonly referred to as "devkit." It is a set of tools used for the development of a certain platform. These tools are meant for the creation and adjustment of applications, this time, for the Nintendo Switch.

For the first time, Nintendo joins the lineup of companies with TV commercials set to air during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5. Its TV advertisement will mainly feature the Nintendo Switch. After the release of the Super Bowl LI ad, Nintendo Portugal uploaded a full, local version of the video that stretches to almost five minutes.

Unfortunately, there were several parts of the video that are probably still subject to editing. They exposed a good amount of information that Nintendo probably prefers to have not gone public at all.

The accidentally uploaded video ad was quickly removed by Nintendo Portugal, but nothing goes unnoticed in this digital age. Several reports and NeoGAF forum users were able to acquire the complete video copy or screenshots of the devkit's user interface.

There are several menu options in the devkit that were not shown in the retail version when the portable console was presented.

The leaked video shows that the devkit runs with 64 GB internal memory, which is double the size of the retail version that only has 32 GB. The devkit menu has the option to set the time either automatically or manually. In the devkit screen, people can also see an available option for automatic screen brightness calibration plus the ability to adjust Nintendo Switch's sleep mode and idle time.

Some parts of the leaked video show that the commercial actors were literally playing nothing since they were acting with the controllers while the screen was showing either a blank display or the devkit user interface.

Curious console enthusiasts commented that, during filming, the screen was better turned off. However, video producer and NeoGAF user named LordofPwn suggested that in filming these kinds of products, monitors are oftentimes left turned on so in the process of video editing, the producer will not have a hard time determining the coverage of the actual display.

The Nintendo Switch is slated for retail release on March 3.