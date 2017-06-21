Nintendo Switch News: Everything to Know About Update 3.0

A year ago, Nintendo was struggling to find equal footing in the video game and console market. Many thought that that was it for the company. Not one to disappoint its fans, Nintendo made a solid comeback this year, especially with the release of its Switch. Now, the company's recent and biggest update has made it easier for players to find friends, which might be the best marketing strategy Nintendo has thought of.

Facebook/NintendoSwitchNintendo Switch releases a big update -— Switch 3.0 update.

As the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) concluded on a high note, Nintendo announced the comeback of a nostalgic-driven game. "Super Mario Odyssey" was met with love by the fans. Although that was the best possible way to cap off the annual conference, Nintendo is dead set of riding the momentum.

The recent Nintendo Switch update looks to be the tech giant's attempt at making the console function as more than just a hardware for fans to play their favorite games in. Nintendo Switch has now become a bridge for people to connect and bond with friends who may have similar tastes. According to reports, Switch users can now add friends who play Nintendo's games on their 3DS or Wii U. They can also find nearby paired controllers and use a Switch Pro Controller through a wired connection.

Aside from the very social update, Nintendo has a few things in store in the Switch 3.0 update. For one, users can now stay up-to-date on the latest news about their specific games. They have also added a feature that allows players to tinker with the user icon, system volume, display colors, and storage management. Obviously, Nintendo has upped its game when it comes to making Switch more accessible.

Despite the big update, fans are still clamoring for a few things. It would not hurt to add support for Bluetooth headphones and it would be great if Nintendo Switch could have a YouTube app. Also, fans are also looking for cloud support just to make sure that their progress is saved when the local device fails them.

Regardless, Nintendo deserves kudos for the Switch update and fans are more than happy to give it to the tech giant.