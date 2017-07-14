Nintendo Switch News: First Video Streaming App Now Available

The Nintendo Switch launched back in March of this year was devoid of any streaming apps like Netflix or Hulu. The Japanese gaming giant addressed this dilemma only with an assurance that the app will come but four months since its release, not even a hint was dropped by Nintendo.

Facebook/NintendoSwitch A promotional image for the Nintendo Switch.

But it appears that time is now with the company announcing that Niconico is now available on the platform. The Japanese video sharing website is often used by gaming companies for announcement and events.

Niconico also served as the PlayStation VITA's first video app and is a viable option in introducing a streaming service to the Switch. The site, which is often compared to YouTube, is unique because user comments are displayed directly over live streams.

The website is highly popular in Japan and comes with other features aside from live-streaming. This includes special pop-ups such polls and quizzes.

The app is currently available only on the Japanese eShop, at least for now. However, Nintendo Switch owners from other regions can download it by making a Japanese account and start watching videos on the app.

The inclusion of Niconico app on the Nintendo Switch also implies that companies can now publish apps for the console outside of major updates. This would allow other streaming services such as the aforementioned Netflix and Hulu to create their own apps for the platform.

There is currently no word from any of the big streaming platforms regarding their efforts in making an app for the Switch. However, given the removal of most barriers to publishing and the pioneering of Niconico into the platform, fans can expect the other companies to follow suit.

The Nintendo Switch has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide. This number is expected to rise with the announcement of an extensive program to port all existing AAA titles as well as future AAA games to the console.