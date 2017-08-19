Nintendo Switch News: On the Console's Achievements and the 'Splatoon 2' Bundle

Facebook/Splatoon "Splatoon 2" is the best-selling video game in July 2017.

After facing a lot of trials and difficulties as a result of the mishaps it faced last year, Nintendo has made a spectacular comeback during this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Its flagship console, the Nintendo Switch, did very well in the market and was well-received by the gaming community. After the events of the annual conference, the tech company has been riding its momentum and squeezing everything it can get from it. Recent reports reveal that the Nintendo Switch has just managed to snag another title under its belt as the best-selling console.

According to reports, the Nintendo Switch outsold Microsoft's Xbox One and Sony Entertainment's PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PS4 Pro last July. Analysts theorized that the sudden outpour of support was due to the higher number of units that was produced and sent to retail stores and the launch of "Splatoon 2," which so happens to be the best-selling game of July 2017.

Although on a yearly basis, Sony's PS4 still dominates the market, Nintendo seems to be working hard to climb up the ladder and claim the higher ground that it once stood on. July's success was a big one for the tech company as further reports have revealed that it will be offering a "Splatoon 2" bundle, which will soon descend in North America. The promo will be capitalized and advertised by Walmart and the bundle will go on sale on Sept. 8.

The bundle will include a copy of the best-selling game title of July 2017, the green and pink Joy-Con controllers, and a Switch carrying case. It will cost $379.99. Of course, the console is also included, and fans are urged to take advantage of the sale as soon as they can. After all, the Nintendo Switch and "Splatoon 2" did dominate an entire month.