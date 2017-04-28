Nintendo Switch News: Restocks Arrive Before Weekend in Several Retailers

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Gamers desperately waiting for available Nintendo Switch units will have a good week as restocks arrived in several major retailers in the United States.

After several weeks of having a hard time looking for a unit of Nintendo's newest hybrid portable console, someone from Toys 'R' Us confirmed with Gamespot that a batch of Nintendo Switch restocks is arriving in their stores on Friday, April 28.

Unfortunately, it looks like supply and demands will not match up once more as Toys 'R' Us will only get a "limited inventory," according to Gamespot.

The Toys 'R' Us representative has also told Gamespot, "Like our previous inventory drops of this hot item, we recommend that customers get in line at their local store before the doors open at 10 a.m. on Friday."

Nintendo Switch will be back in stock (in-store only) on 4/28 to celebrate the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe release! Quantities limited. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) April 25, 2017

Unfortunately, online buying or reservation is not an option this time. As mentioned in an announcement via the official Twitter page of Toys 'R' Us, the Nintendo Switch restocks will be sold "in-store only" and reiterated that "quantities [are] limited."

On the other hand, people can also try their luck and line up at their nearest Best Buy store on Friday for a chance to finally get a Nintendo Switch unit. According to reports, it remains unclear whether these restocks will come with the neon-colored Joy-Con controller or the gray ones.

Best Buy also made headlines earlier this week for surprising gaming enthusiasts with limited restocks of the discontinued NES Classic Edition consoles that immediately sold out on Monday.

Meanwhile, early morning on Wednesday, GameStop announced that they have restocked their shelves with Nintendo Switch units. As mentioned by GameStop's senior director of merchandising, Eric Bright: "It's perfect timing to have additional Nintendo Switch units arrive just days before the launch of 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.' This is truly an amazing pairing of the latest in Nintendo technology innovation with a classic, iconic game."

These restocks are not surprising at all and are apparently arriving in time for the official release of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" that also happens on Friday, April 28.