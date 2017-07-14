Nintendo Switch News: Streaming Services to Be Introduced Soon?

nintendo.com The handheld option of the Nintendo Switch hybrid gaming console

Four months after the launch of Nintendo's hybrid gaming console called Nintendo Switch, its owners will finally get to enjoy multimedia streaming services on their devices.

According to reports, Nintendo Switch owners in Japan will be able to access the device's first third-party app called NicoNico. It works as a video streaming service that reportedly works just like YouTube. The app, which is introduced in the region on July 13, can allow users to experience the services of video streaming providers such as Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu.

During its launch in March, Nintendo of America's Chief Operating Officer Reggie Fils-Aime first talked about the possibility of featuring a web browser of a streaming services app just like what its competitors offer in an interview with The Washington Post.

At that time, the company is reportedly focused on making the console known as a gaming device. "We built the Nintendo Switch to be a world-class gaming device, meaning we want you first and foremost to play games on the system and have an incredibly fun experience," he stated.

While he admitted that they were talking with the streaming services providers, he claimed that these services will possibly arrive on the console in the future. "In our view, these are not differentiators. What differentiates us is the way you play with the Nintendo Switch and what you can play. And that will continue to be our focus into the future as we continue driving this platform," he also said.

Meanwhile, other reports stated that five more game titles were added to the Nintendo Switch's exclusive Eshop.

One of the new games include a classic ACA Neo Geo game called "Fatal Fury Special" that sells for $8. The trendy brawler game called "De Mambo" also comes out on Nintendo Switch for $13, while the indie puzzle game "Death Squared" can be downloaded for $15.

On the other hand, the "I and Me" puzzle platformer game can also be purchased for $10, while the "Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game" is being sold for $7.

The highly anticipated release of "Splatoon 2" will finally arrive on Friday, July 21.