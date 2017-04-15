Nintendo Switch News: Where to Find Stocks of the Hybrid Portable Console

REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Since its launch, the Nintendo Switch has been highly in demand in the market. It is doing so well that the company seems to be having a hard time matching the supplies versus the demand worldwide.

While there are available units that can be found on Amazon, almost all of them cost way higher than Nintendo's suggested retail price of $299.

Reports like the one from Business Insider have gathered ways on how to look out for available Nintendo Switch stocks through several retailers.

Where and How to Find a Unit of the Nintendo Switch?

For one of the largest retailers in the U.S., Target, it is recommended that consumers go to its official website to check for the nearest branch that has a Nintendo Switch in stock. But to be extra certain, people can also search on the internet for the contact number of the nearest Target store and call them directly about the matter.

Toys "R" Us also updates their website so people can check for the availability of certain products such as the Nintendo Switch. The company also sends out notices through their official Twitter page. Once Toys "R" Us announces the arrival of new Nintendo Switch units, people are still advised to double check by calling the nearest branch.

Sometimes, newsletters sent via email are deemed unimportant. However, for times like when the Nintendo Switch stocks are hard to find, these become a great help. Consumers can also try to subscribe to these newsletters that stores like Best Buy send out on a regular basis. They might just carry some good news about the availability of the Switch and where to find them.

Gamestop is one of the retailers that usually get the restock batches first. For people who are still looking out for a Nintendo Switch, they can try regularly refreshing the product's page on Gamestop's website. Once the "Add to Cart" button is available, people should not waste any time and click it to get their own Nintendo Switch.

#NintendoSwitch units should be popping up in extremely limited quantities starting today! Check with your local store for stock! pic.twitter.com/TIg5sU6oKn — EB Games Canada (@EBGamesCanada) April 12, 2017

Meanwhile, for gamers in Canada, retailer EB Games announced last Thursday that they have finally acquired an "extremely limited" stock of Nintendo Switch so people might want to check it out.