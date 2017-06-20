Nintendo Switch Online News Update: Exec Explains Why Service Is Delayed

Recently, Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime explained why the online services for Nintendo Switch had to be delayed.

REUTERS/Gus RuelasNintendo of America President and Chief Operating Officer Reggie Fils-Aime presents the Wii U Software Showcase at E3 in Los Angeles, California June 11, 2013.

One of the important aspects where Nintendo Switch is pretty much behind is with the online platform for its users, unlike PlayStation Plus and Xbox Live. Unfortunately, the newest Nintendo device is not getting the same service until 2018, which is too late considering it was released in March this year.

Talking to Polygon about the Nintendo Switch online service, Fils-Aime explained: "As Nintendo looks at the overall online digital experience there's a recognition that there's a lot of work to be world class."

The Nintendo executive went on to explain that he believes they have an array of "world class" intellectual property and hardware products so the quality of the Nintendo Switch online service should be at the same level. He said: "We need to get our digital environment world class. And that's what we're working hard to do."

Fils-Aime also explained that along the way of developing the digital services, they realized that there were some features they wanted to create for the Nintendo Switch online services and those ultimately required them to allot more time for the development of the product.

Polygon also noted that Nintendo is currently focusing on developing the online chat service that is set to arrive as one of the features of the Nintendo Switch online. Added to that, the report mentioned Nintendo is also developing a streaming platform much like Netflix.

"As we were proceeding along development, there were things we wanted to do with Nintendo Switch online that extended the development time," Fils-Aime told Polygon.

As earlier reported, Nintendo promised to make up for the delay of online services by putting up a continuous flow of content for its classic games library, which includes titles originally released for NES and Super NES consoles.

To their defense, Fils-Aime explained that the sort of Nintendo products that experienced a delay in release — such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" — has been "worth the wait."

Nintendo Switch online could become the cheapest digital service among console platforms at a $19.99 annual membership fee.