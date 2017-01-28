Nintendo Switch Preorders in Japan Over 80 Percent of Planned Shipment; Pro Controllers Almost Sold Out

The Japanese gaming giant Nintendo is definitely making 2017 its year with the hyped release for the home console/handheld hybrid, Nintendo Switch. As such, preorders of the device have skyrocketed as many gamers want to get the revolutionary device first before everyone else.

Nintendo official website The Nintendo Switch is one of the most sought gaming devices for 2017.

According to Media Create, the demand for the Nintendo Switch in Japan was so high that the preorders have exceeded what was initially planned for the country, 80 percent above the estimated shipment to be precise. Despite not having the exact number of hybrids allocated for Japan, that whopping number shows the publicity campaign was a huge success.

It's not just the device itself that is in high demand, but even one of its popular accessories, the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. A few minutes after the item was posted on GameStop's website, the preorders for the controller flew off the racks until everything was sold out. The same happened on Amazon a week ago, in which it had gone live for only half an hour and every single one had been reserved.

There are still other options to order the Pro Controller via bundles on GameStop, however. For $99.99, consumers can get a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller — Zelda Sheikah Eye Edition bundle. Another offer bundles the controller with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and is available for the price of $129.99.

After the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 held last Jan. 13, 2017, players have been enticed with how the device would change the way one sees gaming. With its ability to switch from a home console to a portable gaming handheld, it creates the idea that one can bring the game anywhere. The introduction of the Joy-Con and the exclusive games that exploit the unique controls of the Nintendo Switch has sealed the deal for many players, thus the excitement is at an all-time high.

The Nintendo Switch officially arrives in stores on March 3, 2017.