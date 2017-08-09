Nintendo Switch Privacy Screen Raising Eyebrows

Confusion seems to be the only reaction to the Nintendo Switch Privacy Screen. The exact purpose of the add-on seems lost to most users given that the handheld console, for the moment at least, has nothing to hide.

Facebook/Nintendo Switch A promo image of the Nintendo Switch.

Superfluous products are just part and parcel of any industry. Sometimes these result from companies' desire to squeeze every penny they can out of customers. Sometimes these are just products aimed at improving a feature that doesn't really need improvement or isn't implemented yet.

Such is the case with the new Nintendo Switch Privacy Screen, which has certainly raised a few eyebrows. It's an add-on that can be attached to the handheld like a tinted screen protector in order to obscure the display from "unwanted eyes."

The question on everyone's mind, however, is what's there to hide?

The Switch has yet to receive a video player app or a browser for that matter. What's currently being played? It's hardly plausible that someone would be ashamed to be seen playing "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" or "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle."

The only reasonable secret worth hiding would be credit card information, but to buy a new accessory for that seems to be over-the-top. Of course, there are could be some people who aren't too keen on being stared at by other people and like to keep to themselves.

It's unclear if this is just a bad product decision on the part of Nintendo or just a blatant cash grab. The accessory could prove useful later in the console's life and could just be far too ahead of its time in terms of usefulness.

Still, no one is forcing players to buy it and for those who do probably don't mind shelling out a few bucks for it, it's no harm done.

In the end, the Nintendo Switch Privacy Screen is nothing more than a product that has yet to find its purpose. And unless they plan to lose money on this, Nintendo needs to add a feature that makes purchasing it a worthwhile investment.