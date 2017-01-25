Nintendo Switch Release Date, Games, News: 'Resident Evil 7' Joins List of Titles NOT Coming To The Console

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Weeks after Nintendo revealed all the details about their upcoming portable console, Switch, Capcom has made it clear that their latest game, "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard," is not coming to the console soon.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonNintendo Switch console as photographed during its presentation last January 13, 2017.

Game producer Masachika Kawata recently told Express Online that despite the way the Nintendo Switch appeals to him as a "very unique" device, Capcom has "no plans at the moment" to port "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" to the portable console.

However, according to Kawata, "I'm looking forward to the possibilities of the system itself."

The statement is not surprising, considering that Capcom is one of the many game studios and developers that confirmed their support for the Nintendo Switch. So if "Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" is not coming to the Nintendo Switch soon, other Capcom games will be ported, for sure.

"Resident Evil 7: Biohazard" released on Jan. 24 for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

It can be recalled that earlier this month, BioWare also announced that its upcoming game "Mass Effect: Andromeda" will not be joining the Nintendo Switch party as well, at least not anytime soon.

Stevivor asked "Mass Effect: Andromeda" producer Mike Gamble whether the game would be coming to the Nintendo Switch or not. Gamble answered: "Not right now, no. We're not planning on it. If the Switch launches and everyone's just yammering for Mass Effect, who knows." But Gamble quickly added, "We never want to close doors like that."

However, "Mass Effect: Andromeda's" publisher Electronic Arts has nothing but good words for the Nintendo Switch since the beginning. So it is safe to say that people might have not yet seen the last between "Mass Effect: Andromeda" and the Nintendo Switch.

"Mass Effect: Andromeda" will be released on March 21 for gamers in the U.S. while players in Europe will have to wait for few more days as the game will not hit shelves there until March 23.

The Nintendo Switch will be available on March 3.