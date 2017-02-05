Nintendo Switch Release Date, News: Hideo Kojima Praises Console, Believes It Will Start Gaming Evolution

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"Metal Gear" creator Hideo Kojima has given his thumbs up for the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch, the next-generation hybrid console from Nintendo.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-HoonNintendo Switch General Director Kouichi Kawamoto introduces the Switch, its new game console, at its presentation ceremony in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2017.

In an interview with IGN, Kojima said Nintendo Switch takes to another level "transfarring," which allowed users to load saved data from the PlayStation Vita (PS Vita) to the PlayStation 3 (PS3).

"I believe [Switch] is an extension of that idea. The fact you can play something at home and take it outside, this is the gamer's dream. The Switch is an evolution of that," Kojima explained.

He also compared it with the Blu-Ray disc, which comes with a digital code so that viewers can enjoy it in two different ways — watching it at home or on the go.

"This is how movies and TV are moving, and this is how games should go," he said, adding that Nintendo Switch makes that happen.

In fact, he believes the Nintendo Switch will start a trend. "I feel like cloud technology is what everything will eventually move to," Kojima said.

"It's further behind right now than I think where people thought it would be at this point, but I think it will go there, and when the infrastructure is ready, you'll be able to play everything, on every device, anywhere. The Switch is the predecessor to this step," he went on to say.

Despite the praises the Nintendo Switch is getting (Kojima's is just the latest of many), there are still naysayers about it, particularly about its "weak" lineup of games.

Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima addressed this in the company's latest earnings briefing, saying that they plan to "provide new titles regularly without long gaps."

They believe that this approach will further encourage consumers to continue playing the Nintendo Switch and should "maintain buzz" and continue the sales momentum.

Nintendo's launch titles for the Switch include "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "1-2-Switch." Titles from other developers include "Just Dance 2017," I Am Setsuna" and "Super Bomberman R."

The Nintendo Switch will be available starting March 3.