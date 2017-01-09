Nintendo Switch Rumors: Even More Possible Price Points for New Gaming Platform Revealed, Official Figure May Be Shared Soon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

As intriguing of a product the Nintendo Switch may be to many gamers, the price tag that's eventually assigned to it will still go a long way towards determining its marketability. More potential details about where this figure could end up have emerged online recently.

YouTube courtesy of NintendoThe Nintendo Switch is currently set to be released this March

First off, the Japanese publication Nikkei recently put forth a ballpark figure for the new gaming platform so as to help potential buyers prepare in advance.

Engadget provided a translation of the article, and according to it, Japanese gamers should probably expect that they will need somewhere around 25,000 yen to get the new Nintendo product. That would work out to right around $215 in the United States, though the website did note that the Switch will likely be sold at around $250.

Again, this remains just as a projection for now, though it doesn't seem to be too far off from what earlier leaks have hinted at as potential price points for the Switch.

Just recently, a listing for the Switch posted by GameSeek UK came with a price tag worth 198.50 pounds, according to a screenshot included in a ShackNews report. Once converted, the GameSeek UK price point translates to just a shade over $241 in the U.S.

Lastly, the Canadian Toys R Us also put up their own Nintendo Switch listing that contained yet another possible price point. According to a screenshot included in this WCCF Tech report, the retailer has the Switch selling for 329.99 Canadian dollars, meaning those in the U.S. may be able to get it for just a little under $250.

It's worth noting here that the aforementioned price points seem to be for standalone Switch offerings and not bundle options.

There's also one more bit of good news for those planning to get the gaming platform. Since Nintendo is expected to reveal more about the Switch on Jan. 12, there's a chance that the official price will also be shared then.

The Nintendo Switch is currently set to be officially released sometime in March.