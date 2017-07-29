Nintendo Switch Sales News: Company Sold 4.7 Million Units in Three Months Despite Stock Shortages

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon A man stands in front of Nintendo's logo at the presentation ceremony of its new game console Switch in Tokyo, Japan January 13, 2017.

Despite the recurring problems of there being short supplies of the Nintendo Switch around the world, the company was still able to sell as many as 4.7 million units by the end of the year's second quarter.

The number of sales declared by Nintendo in its quarterly financial reports is commendable, considering that Nintendo Switch has only been in the market since March.

According to Nintendo's report, the region of "The Americas" is its biggest contributor where up to 1.95 million units of the Nintendo Switch sold by the end of June.

Sales from other countries around the world (except Japan) reached 1.63 million in the same period. Meanwhile, in Nintendo's homeland of Japan, the portable console was sold by as much as 1.12 million within the first three months.

The report also mentioned that the release of "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" in April has already proven to be a success by the end of the last quarter after 3.54 million copies of the game were sold worldwide.

The unique fighting game "ARMS," which was just released in June, is already off to a promising start with 1.18 million copies sold.

Still, the biggest winner among recently released Nintendo-exclusive titles is "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." The game sold another 1.16 million copies by the end of the last quarter. This brings the cumulative sales of the game to up to 3.92 million since it was released in early March — the same time the Nintendo Switch came out.

It is safe to say that Nintendo could have done way better if they were able to remedy the slow arrival of new Nintendo Switch stocks in stores worldwide. Since the console's release in early March, consumers around the globe have constantly encountered problems in finding an available unit at major retailers worldwide.

In March, Nintendo admitted that they were compelled to ship Nintendo Switch stocks by plane, which is a more expensive way of delivering products, compared to using the usual sea freight just so they can make the shipments arrive faster.