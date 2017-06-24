Nintendo Switch Stock Latest News 2017: Company Apologizes for Shortage, Promises to Restock in Fall

A lot of people have been struggling to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch console. Each time there are new stocks, the quantity shipped by the company to retailers is always not enough, which has led to potential customers complaining about the shortage.

Facebook/NintendoSwitchNintendo apologizes for the shortage in the Switch consoles.

Fortunately, this has reached the company in question. Recently, Nintendo released a statement, written in Japanese, on their official website, apologizing for the apparent shortage in stocks for the Nintendo Switch.

In a translated version shared by Bleeding Cool, the company thanked the customers of their continued patronage of Nintendo products.

Moreover, it said: "The Nintendo Switch main unit, which we released on March 3, 2017, has continued to be in short supply in the entire domestic market since its launch. We sincerely apologize to our customers and dealers for their inconvenience. Currently, we continue to ship every week and we are working to deliver the product to our customers."

Nintendo also promised to increase their shipment volume in July and August, including stocks for the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 set.

The statement continued, "For Fall and beyond, we will continue to work to ensure that as many products as possible can be delivered to our customers towards the end of the year and further strengthening our production system, we appreciate your understanding."

It looks like the company did not anticipate that the demand for their latest console would be this high.

In other news, despite the restocking issues with the Switch, it still has proven to be Nintendo's most popular console today, even casting a shadow on their other well-loved portable gaming device, the Nintendo 3DS.

Although the Switch was criticized at first because of the lack of game options, many are now wanting to get their hands on the console since Nintendo's showacase during the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), where they offered a preview of the highly anticipated "Super Mario Odyssey," announced new "Kirby," "Xenoblade," and "Yoshi" titles, as well as the possibility of a new "Pokemon" game. According to Engadget, this gave fans more reason to cop the Switch and ditch the 3DS.