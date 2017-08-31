Nintendo Switch Stocks News: Nintendo Promised to 'Ramp Up' Production to Prepare for Holiday Demands

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Sales staff work behind Nintendo Switch game consoles at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017.

Nintendo recently promised to speed up their production rate for the Nintendo Switch as they anticipate another huge wave of orders going into and during the holiday season.

Since the Nintendo Switch's retail release in early March, there has been one persisting problem faced both by Nintendo and their customers: the shortage in stocks available at retailers.

Addressing the issue, Nintendo told Wall Street Journal: "We're doing everything we can to make sure everyone who wants to buy a Nintendo Switch system can do so. We will ramp up production for the holiday period, which has been factored into our forecast."

Despite the fact that the Nintendo Switch has been around for about six months now, the demand and problems in supplies are still a prevailing issue. This stirred concern among gamers who want to get a unit of the console now that the holiday season is approaching and retailers who want to maximize that market demand.

One of the leading retailers in the United States, GameStop, also sees a continuation of high Nintendo Switch demands until the end of the year.

GameStop chief operating officer Tony Bartel told investors during their Q2 2017 earnings call last week (via Seeking Alpha): "We continue to see strong demand for the Switch and sell out our inventory in a matter of days of it being available in our stores and our websites. We believe that this will continue through the holiday."

According to the video game company's financial report, up to 4.7 million Nintendo Switch units were sold in June despite the problems in stock shortages.

Nintendo Switch has performed well in the market as it offers a new experience in playing some of the most successful game franchises of all time. This gaming platform combines the typical on-dock, home gaming system while it also allows owners to play on-the-go.

Nintendo has also strategically paved the way for them and other game developers to launch remasters or new versions of classic gaming titles.

With the success of the Nintendo Switch, major video game developers saw another potential market persuading them to develop ports for some of their hit AAA titles.