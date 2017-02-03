Nintendo Switch Super Bowl Commercial Boasts Exclusive Titles with Unique Controls

Nintendo is taking big leaps in 2017 as it is introducing another revolutionary gaming experience with the much-raved-about Nintendo Switch. To hook more audiences to preorder the console/handheld hybrid, a new commercial has been released and it is filled to the brim with enticing visuals.

YouTube/ Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch's Super Bowl commercial showcases how players can expect to enjoy gaming on the device. Instead of banking on its function as both a handheld and a home console, it focused more on its exclusive titles and how uniquely it can be played with the use of Joy-Cons.

Some of the games featured were, of course, the most popular titles for Nintendo such as "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Mario Kart." The multiplayer functionality is also revealed in the vibrant world of "Splatoon," which shows it can be used for competitive play. Two exclusive games that show how the Joy-Con is a revolutionary accessory is "1–2–Switch" and "Arms."

It appears like the possibilities are endless with the Nintendo Switch, and game developers will be paying attention to its one-of-a-kind controls and mechanisms. If there's anything else noteworthy, it is that Imagine Dragons' "Believer" playing in the background makes it an even bigger badass and entices more players.

This is a great follow-up to the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 that was aired worldwide via livestream on YouTube and Twitch last Jan. 13. It carried bits and pieces of what was astounding during the reveal and condensed in a short teaser, and it is doing its job well.

It can be recalled that in Japan alone, preorders for the Nintendo Switch have already exceeded what was initially planned for the country by a massive 80 percent. This shows that the hype for the gaming hybrid is real, and it will be interesting to see how this increased interest is going to come up in numbers when it finally releases on March 3 worldwide.