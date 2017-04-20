Nintendo Switch System Update, News Details: Version 2.2.0 Update Improves System Stability

The hybrid console, the Nintendo Switch, received a new system update on Monday, April 17, called Version 2.2.0.

Facebook/NintendoPromotional banner for Nintendo’s seventh major home video game console, the Nintendo Switch.

The new update aims to improve system stability and "enhance the user's experience." Nintendo Switch owners can download update 2.2.0 via the internet. The update can start automatically, but it can also be administered manually if needed.

Owners of the hybrid console may remember that the previous update, Version 2.1.0 also offered the same "system stability improvements," but there is indeed nothing wrong with constantly improving an already well-functioning console.

Version 2.0.0, however, introduced more changes than the latest two updates. This update made the Nintendo Switch account indispensable and included more features, such as the ability to add friends and being able to share the screenshots taken from the console on social media.



Version 2.0.0 also added news, promotions via the Nintendo eShop, and improved browsing and purchasing processes.



The Nintendo Switch launched early last month with a retail price of $299 and is now considered the fastest-selling console from Nintendo despite having a modest lineup of games upon its release.

In the United States, it sold over 906,000 units for its first month, with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" as its leading premium game. The console also sold over 500,000 units in Japan, and the total number of units shipped by the end of March has reached over 2.4 million.

"Breath of the Wild" also proved to be a hit, with over 1.3 million copies sold to both Nintendo Switch and Wii U consoles.

The console's claim to fame is its addition of Joy-Con controllers - a detachable set of controllers that can make gameplay easier and smoother.

In addition, the Nintendo Switch will be getting more games within the year, including "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," "NBA 2K18," "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" and "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim."

The Nintendo Switch is not yet officially available in other countries such as India and China.